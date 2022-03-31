ACTON — A man allegedly driving on the wrong side of a street in the Acton area was killed, Wednesday, in a head-on collision that left the other motorist with major injuries, authorities said.
The crash was reported at about 4:50 a.m., on Sierra Highway south of San Gabriel Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A 24-year-old Palmdale man died at the scene, the CHP reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
The other motorist, 38-year-old Vicente Gonzalez of Palmdale, was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, the CHP reported.
According to the CHP, the 24-year-old man was driving a Honda north on Sierra Highway and Gonzalez was driving a Nissan south on Sierra Highway when the crash occurred.
“For undetermined reasons, vehicle No. 1, Honda, crossed into the southbound lane and collided head on with vehicle No. 2, Nissan,” a CHP statement said.
“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is still under investigation in this crash.”
Anyone who witnessed the crash was urged to call the CHP Antelope Valley-area office at 661-948-8541.
