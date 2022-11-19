LOS ANGELES — Citing the need for further investigation, authorities released a 22-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer after the SUV he was driving veered into the wrong lane and crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run, injuring 25 of them.
Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, of Diamond Bar, was released, late Thursday. NBC4LA broadcast footage of him arriving home and reported that he didn’t answer any questions.
“Due to the extreme complexity of the investigation, which includes ongoing interviews, video surveillance review, and additional evidence needed to be analyzed, homicide investigators have released Mr. Gutierrez from the Sheriff’s Department custody, today, at approximately 9:55 p.m.,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
Authorities identified Gutierrez as the driver of an SUV that veered onto the wrong side of the road, early Wednesday in the suburban Whittier area, where a sheriff’s academy facility is located.
Seventy-five recruits for the sheriff’s department and other law enforcement agencies were on a routine early-morning run in formation through the area. The group included two law enforcement vehicles and eight road guards wearing reflective vests, as well as drill instructors who are sworn officers, authorities said.
Five of the recruits were critically injured and two remained in critical condition, Thursday afternoon, according to the department.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference a few hours after the crash that “so far, it looks like it’s an accident, a horrific accident,” but Gutierrez was arrested, later that afternoon.
