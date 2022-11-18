LOS ANGELES — Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder after he veered into the wrong lane and struck dozens of Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits running in formation.

Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested, Wednesday, for investigation of attempted murder on a peace officer, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement, Thursday. Investigators did not elaborate on why they were pursing the attempted murder charge, or say whether they have evidence leading them to believe he did this intentionally.

