LOS ANGELES — Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder after he veered into the wrong lane and struck dozens of Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits running in formation.
Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested, Wednesday, for investigation of attempted murder on a peace officer, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement, Thursday. Investigators did not elaborate on why they were pursing the attempted murder charge, or say whether they have evidence leading them to believe he did this intentionally.
Authorities identified Gutierrez as the driver of an SUV that veered onto the wrong side of the road, early Wednesday, in suburban Whittier, striking 25 recruits on a morning run. Five of them were critically injured. Two recruits remained in critical condition, Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s department.
It will be up to the district attorney to decide whether Gutierrez will be charged and for what offense. Gutierrez could not be reached for comment and it was unclear if he has a lawyer. Gutierrez is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court, today, online jail records show.
Laurie Levenson, a former federal prosecutor and criminal law professor at Loyola Law School, said attempted murder usually means there was intent to kill and the driver wasn’t simply distracted or lost control of the vehicle. It’s important the evidence proves that, she said, or else it could indicate the investigating agency conducting the probe was too personally invested in the case, and was making a judgment because the victims were law enforcement recruits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.