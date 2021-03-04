PALMDALE — A free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic will take place on Saturday at the Palmdale Transportation Center, 39000 Clock Tower Plaza Drive.
The vaccines are available by appointment and advance registration only. Visit https://bartz-altadonna-chc.org/covid-vaccines-reg-forms to register for an appointment. If you have trouble registering, have questions, or want to be placed on a wait list for future clinics, please call 661-874-4438.
Hosted by the Bartz-Altadonna Community Health Center in partnership with the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley and the City, the clinic is open to residents who are health workers, age 65 and older, educators, childcare workers, community emergency workers, agriculture/food workers and anyone with chronic illness.
“We can’t thank Bartz-Altadonna and the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley enough for stepping up and leading this effort to bring this much needed vaccine to the residents of Palmdale and the Antelope Valley,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “I encourage everyone who is eligible to register for their vaccine today, or get on the waiting list.”
Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencout praised the partnership as one that is making a positive impact on the community.
“Thanks also go to City staff for their logistical efforts to make this happen very quickly,” she said.
City Manager J.J. Murphy said the City Council and City staff are committed to the health and well-being of the community.
“This collaboration is just one example of partnerships we have engaged to help bring more vaccines to our community,” Murphy said. “We look forward to future opportunities for partnerships which make our community healthier for all our residents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.