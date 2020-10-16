LANCASTER — L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise will host a free drive-thru flu shot and food pantry event in partnership with Antelope Valley Partners for Health from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at AV Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
All safe distancing and LA County health guidelines will be adhered to in the execution of the event. No appointments are necessary. Flu shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis and are available while supplies last. Additionally, individuals age three and older who get a flu shot will receive a $10 Ralphs/Food 4 Less gift card, also while supplies last.
“With so much focus on preventing COVID-19 infection for the last six months, we want to make sure people don’t forget about getting a flu shot,” L.A. Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Seidman said. “Contracting the Coronavirus and the flu at the same time is especially dangerous since both affect the lungs, so we ramped up our efforts to fight the flu by making the flu vaccine widely available in a safe and convenient way.”
Health experts warn that the overlap of two respiratory illnesses could overburden the health care system, strain testing capacity, and increase the risk of catching both diseases at once. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get immunized against the seasonal flu by the end of October, especially those at higher risk of complications including pregnant women, older adults and young children. Individuals should check with their doctor if they have any concerns or questions about receiving a flu vaccine.
“With flu season approaching during COVID-19, there has never been a more important time for everyone to get a flu vaccination,” said Dr. Susan Fleischman, chief medical officer for Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan. “We are committed to helping community members to stay healthy, protecting them and their family and friends from the likelihood of serious illness.”
