Los Angeles County Department of Public Works announced the public release of the draft Los Angeles County Water Plan on Thursday.
The draft plan envisions a resilient and reliable water supply for Los Angeles County. As water management agencies in the region strive to solve regional water supply challenges, the county water plan will set the stage for interagency partnership and collaboration to best leverage regional resources.
The draft plan features four key focal areas, titled Regional Water Supply Reliability; Groundwater Management and Quality; Small, At-Risk System Resilience and Drinking Water Equity: and Watershed Sediment Management. To view the plan, visit LACountyWaterPlan.org.
The vision of the County Water Plan can only be achieved through genuine teamwork among water management agencies, local stakeholders and the public, the department said.
To that end, LA County Public Works strongly encourages all interested agencies, organizations, and individuals to comment on the plan, sign up to receive updates on potential strategies and learn more about future involvement opportunities during County Water Plan implementation.
A virtual public information session will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Visit https://bit.ly/3Kt5BMn to register.
The meeting will provide a brief overview of the County Water Plan and how to submit comments. There will be a 30-day public comment period, and the deadline to submit comments is Sept. 4.
