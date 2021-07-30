Dr. J. Allan Hobson, a psychotherapist and pioneering sleep researcher who disputed Freud’s view that dreams held hidden psychological meaning, died on July 7 at his home in East Burke, Vermont. He was 88.
The cause was kidney failure resulting from diabetes, said his daughter, Julia Hobson Haggerty.
For some time, sleep was not taken seriously as an academic pursuit. Even Hobson, who was a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and director of the Laboratory of Neurophysiology at the Massachusetts Mental Health Center, joked that the only known function of sleep was to cure sleepiness.
But over a career that spanned more than four decades, his own research and that of others showed that sleep is crucial to normal cognitive and emotional function, including learning and memory.
In more than 20 books — among them “The Dreaming Brain” (1988); “Dreaming as Delirium: How the Brain Goes Out of its Mind” (1999), and “Dream Self” (2021), a memoir — he popularized his research and that of others, including the findings that sleep begins in utero and is essential for tissue growth and repair throughout life.
“He showed that sleep isn’t a nothing state,” Ralph Lydic, who conducted research with Hobson in the 1980s and is a professor of neuroscience at the University of Tennessee, said in a phone interview.
“He demonstrated that the brain is as active during REM sleep as it is during wakefulness,” he added, referring to sleep characterized by rapid eye movement. “We know as much about sleep as we do in part because of him.”
One of his most influential contributions to dream research came in 1977, when Hobson and a colleague, Robert McCarley, produced a cellular and mathematical model that they believed showed how dreams occur. Dreams, they said, are not mysterious codes sent by the subconscious but rather the brain’s attempt to attribute meaning to random firings of neurons in the brain.
This view, that dreams are the byproduct of chemical reactions, was a departure from psychological orthodoxy and heresy to Freudians, and it remains in dispute.
But to Hobson, the content of dreams was not as important as the electrical activity of the brain during the dream state.
His work became foundational for many other sleep researchers, including Carlos H. Schenck, whose team in Minnesota found a link between behavioral disorders during REM sleep — punching one’s bed partner, for example, or even jumping out of a window — and the likelihood in some of those people of developing Parkinson’s disease.
