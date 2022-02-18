OAKLAND — Dozens of current and former Highway Patrol officers have been charged with racking up more than $226,000 in phony hours in an overtime fraud scheme, California’s attorney general said.
The charges announced, Thursday, stem from a criminal investigation of officers in the East Los Angeles station.
Between 2016 and mid-2018, 54 officers recorded hours of phony overtime while patrolling high-occupancy traffic lanes or providing protection to state transportation workers in construction zones, prosecutors said.
“The alleged offenses were not discovered earlier because the supervisors who would have been the ones to report these activities were also committing the fraud,” according to a felony complaint against two of the officers. “Moreover, the fraud typically took place during graveyard hours, which was outside of the normal working hours of office managers.”
Of the 54 officers charged, 11 are still employed by the agency, the highway patrol said.
Officers who are still with the agency and under investigation by the Department of Justice have been placed on administrative time off and had their peace officer powers removed, said Officer Jose Barrios, a department spokesman.
“As a professional law enforcement agency which holds it employees to the highest of standards, the CHP takes all allegations of misconduct seriously,” Barrios said in a statement. “The CHP uncovered the overtime fraud in the East Los Angeles area several years ago during an internal examination.”
The highway patrol would have no further comment amid the investigation and pending litigation, Barrios said.
I want to see the "Drunks" (Pelosi) emails and texts, on Jan 6th first. To go after smaller B.S. crimes makes you a Coward..when you ignore the Real Crimes....Now Mask-Up and Kneel...and send POS Pelosi a Fifth of Booze, and a pint of High End Ice Cream...Peasant.
