LOS ANGELES — An intense fire burned a downtown Los Angeles commercial building, early Friday.
More than 100 firefighters were brought in to battle the fire, which was declared a major emergency, the Fire Department said.
Firefighters made quick progress against flames on the first floor but the fire had extended through the second floor and into the attic, according to department spokesperson Margaret Stewart.
