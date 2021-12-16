LANCASTER — A ribbon cutting ceremony for the four-story, 107-room Marriott Residence Inn Lancaster on Lancaster Boulevard marked an achievement some 14 years in the making.
City officials joined InSite Development and Midas Hospitality on Wednesday morning in a large tent set up on the street in front of the 78,500 square-foot hotel in the heart of downtown. The hotel opened on Nov. 15.
The new Marriott property, near the corner of Gadsden Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard, is the first hotel in the Antelope Valley region situated in a walkable downtown district. The hotel occupies what was once an under-utilized bank parking lot and 1950s office building.
City officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the hotel, in January 2020.
“It was a nasty day; it was a real nasty day,” Vice Mayor Marvin Crist recalled. “But look at this place; it’s beautiful, it’s what Lancaster’s about. It’s all we want to make the boulevard all about.”
Crist thanked InSite Development, Midas Hospitality, the construction team and city staff.
“This took a lot of preparation, a lot of negotiations and a lot of hard work from everybody,” Crist said.
The new hotel is the fruit of a partnership between longtime downtown developer InSite Development and renowned hotel operator Midas Hospitality. The amenities include a swimming pool, fire pit, meeting room and fitness center. The rooms include a bedroom suite with two queen beds and a one-bedroom suite with a king bed and sofa bed. There is also a larger studio with a king bed and sofa bed.
“We were enthusiastic about downtown Lancaster being an amenity the hotels on the 14 don’t have,” InSite Development Principal Steve Eglash said. “We were confident the business shoppers would appreciate a walkable urban district.”
The city transformed Lancaster Boulevard over the years from a five-lane, car-oriented street into a pedestrian-friendly streetscape. They transformed the middle three lanes into a parking ares buffered with trees.
“Downtown has a great selection of restaurants, a brewery, a movie theater, a country and western bar, a Starbucks, town square for civic gatherings, and a kick-ass museum to complement our performing arts center, and numerous successful businesses that were inspired to be part of the downtown movement,” Eglash said.
The interior of the Residence Inn is a testament to the Aerospace Valley’s rich legacy, with historical photos curated by the Museum of Art and History.
“We dedicate this hotel to Lancaster’s rich aerospace history and pioneering spirit of discovery and transformation,” Eglash said.
David Robert, CEO and co-founder of Midas Hospitality, noted the QR codes on the walls next to the art.
“If you look at those things and scan them, it will give you a little bit of history about the art, what’s going on, the significance of it, why it’s important,” Robert said.
Representatives from the Antelope Valley’s state and federal elected officials presented certificates of congratulations to hotel officials.
“For the last 18 months or more we’ve been going through COVID,” said Jackie Owens, field representative for Rep. Mike Garcia. “While so much of the community and the world around us is struggling, the city of Lancaster and their leadership team marched on and now we’re opening up, still during COVID, one of the most beautiful hotels in the city of Lancaster.”
Drew Mercy, district director for state Sen. Scott Wilk noted their office on the boulevard is about 50 feet away from the new hotel.
“We’ve gotten the opportunity to see this hotel start from the ground up,” Mercy said. “The boulevard just looks fantastic.”
Anna Zarley, field representative for Assemblyman Tom Lackey, conducted ribbon cuttings on the boulevard when she was with the chamber of commerce.
“It is my honor to be here today to see this beautiful addition to the boulevard, and on behalf of Assemblyman Tom Lackey, congratulations,” Zarley said.
Charles F. Bostwick, assistant field deputy for Supervisor Kathryn Barger, said he has watched the changes downtown over the last 14 years.
“It’s great that all these companies and people are helping the economy of the Antelope Valley,” Bostwick said.
AJ Hampton, Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce Chairman of the Board, said the new hotel is going to be exciting.
“It has a nice swimming pool, a fire pit, it just looks gorgeous,” Hampton said. “You look at the memorabilia and the pictures in there, it’s a wonderful site that you can come and enjoy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.