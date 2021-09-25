COLUMBUS, Ohio — Andy Douglas, a former Ohio Supreme Court justice who was part of the court’s liberal “gang of four” coalition that forced changes in the state’s school-funding system, died early Thursday. He was 89.
Douglas had been in declining health for a number of years but remained mentally acute to the end, said Columbus-based law partner Paul Lafayette, who confirmed his death.
“He was still mentally super sharp, still giving advice to attorneys and just doing what he’s always done as recently as this week,” he said. “Just, unfortunately, he had some physical issues that caught up with him.”
Douglas, a moderate Republican, served three six-year terms on the state Supreme Court following his election in 1984. He stepped down in 2003 after reaching the mandatory retirement age for Ohio judges of 70.
During the 1990s, Douglas, along with Democrats Alice Robie Resnick and Francis Sweeney and fellow Republican Paul Pfeifer forged a majority that riled businesses for its rulings on insurance, medical malpractice, workers compensation and right-to-sue cases.
Dubbed the “Gang of Four,” the group in a series of decisions also declared Ohio’s system of funding public schools unconstitutional.
