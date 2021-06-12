ROSAMOND — Rosamond Elementary School will get six new kindergarten classrooms to double its kindergarten capacity more than four years after the school’s nearly $25 million new campus opened.
Southern Kern Unified School District Board Vice President Mario Gutierrez, Clerk Jim Bender, trustees Dewine Moore and Robert Vincelette, and Superintendent Barbara Gaines held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning to mark the occasion.
The six classrooms will be spread out among three modular buildings. One building will be set at the east side of the campus. The other two buildings will be on the south side of the campus, which on Glendower Street off Rosamond Boulevard.
“They’re being designed to go with what we currently have — color schemes, everything are matching, even the carpet,” Gaines said.
The estimated $5.2 million project will be paid for with “hardship” funding from the state.
Southern Kern qualified for the funding because its bond debt is already at the maximum allowed by the state for the assessed valuation of property. The project manager is Jaime Ortiz, CEO of High Performance Learning Environments Inc.
Southern Kern built the new Rosamond Elementary campus with proceeds from Measure D, the $28.5 million school bond approved in 2014 by Rosamond voters, The first Rosamond Elementary School was built on the same spot in 1917, but most of the old school’s buildings date from the 1950s.
“We have not had a new school built since 1964 and then we had our first one that we started was Westpark (Elementary School),” Gutierrez said.
Westpark opened in 2006. Then the district built a gymnasium for Tropico Middle School, which opened in 2010.
“Our last project was this one, and now here we go again,” Gutierrez said.
Rosamond Elementary has about 870 students, the largest populated school in the District.
Construction is expected to be completed in November. The buildings are expected to open for students early next year. The project manager is Jaime Ortiz, CEO of High Performance Learning Environments Inc..
“We’re optimistic that it would be a second semester move-in for the classrooms,” Gaines said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.