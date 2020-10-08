PALMDALE — Dos Caminos Dual Immersion School will get a new kitchen valued at approximately $2.59 million as part of the Phase 3 modernization.
Dos Caminos is on the former Juniper Intermediate School campus, which closed in 2015. Built in 1959, it was one of the oldest campuses in the district.
“Dos Caminos is a school that we have totally modernized,” Superintendent Raul Maldonado said.
Dos Caminos’ kitchen is the original 61-year-old kitchen.
“We had to be able to expand it to meet the needs of today’s students,” Maldonado said.
Dos Caminos is one of the last kitchens in the district to be modernized as part of districtwide initiative to modernize all school kitchens.
“This is a complete modernization; that’s a gut and redo,” said Al Tsai, administrator of Palmdale School District’s Facilities, Maintenance, and Operations Department.
Dos Caminos is one of the smallest kitchens in the district. It serves two sites: Dos Caminos and the Palmdale Discovery Center with up to 1,000 students.
“The upgrade will make the kitchen more functional,” Tsai said.
The modernization will open up the kitchen layout to give students and kitchen staff more space. That will enable Dos Caminos to bring the serving line inside the cafeteria instead of outside as it is now.
“It’s going to be a great project because we will redo the entire kitchen, the path into the kitchen, grabbing your food, and then going into the multipurpose room to eat your food,” Maldonado said.
Palmdale trustees approved a $17,892 agreement with Labor Compliance Services Co. at Tuesday night’s meeting to provide an additional layer of oversight for the modernization project including payment of prevailing wages and compliance with prevailing wage laws.
