PALMDALE — City officials presented a total of $42,672 to five local veterans groups from proceeds raised from the first Palmdale Healing & Honor Field, which was on display from Nov. 1 through 11 at Pelona Vista Park.
“Today we celebrate the generosity of our community as we present the donations generated from the Palmdale Healing and Honor Field to five deserving community organizations that are dedicated to the veterans community of the Antelope Valley,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said at an outdoor ceremony held Tuesday afternoon in Poncitlán Square.
Each group received a check for $8,534.40 to further their missions.
The five groups that each received a check were American Legion Post 348, represented by Richard Hayes and Carl Hernandez; Coffee4Vets, represented by Tony Tortolano and Mayra Duarte; Point Man AV, represented by Mike Bertell and Stacia Nemeth; Vets 4 Veterans, represented by John Parsamyan and Jack Woolbert; and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3000, represented by Duane Svoboda and Michael Keysers.
Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt and councilmembers Austin Bishop and Richard Loa also made presentations.
“There is no group that I am more proud of than the veterans of the Antelope Valley,” Bettencourt said. “I’m thrilled to death that we can do this for them and help support their causes.”
City Manager J.J. Murphy thanked George Degroote and Rich Carr of the Rally Auto Group, who represented the presenting sponsor, Palmdale Auto Mall with a special commemorative flag that flew as part of the inaugural Healing and Honor Field.
“It was truly our honor to be a part of this and we look forward to joining again in the future,” Carr said. “There’s certain causes in the Antelope Valley that we all must support and veterans are certainly one of them.”
Presented by the Palmdale Auto Mall Association and the City of Palmdale, the Palmdale Healing & Honor Field featured 2,020 flags on seven-and-a-half-foot-tall poles in ordered rows. Flags were available for purchase at $30 each to honor a veteran or member of the military, law enforcement, fire/EMS, or any medical personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.