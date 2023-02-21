SAVES volunteers

While extra help is notable during the busy holiday season, South Antelope Valley Emergency Services needs volunteer help year-round. A new series of orientation sessions has started for those looking for a way to help.

 Valley Press files

PALMDALE — South Antelope Valley Emergency Services, or SAVES, is seeking volunteers for help with its regular food distribution and other activities to help residents in need.

The organization is funded in part by the city of Palmdale and relies on volunteer labor to operate smoothly.

