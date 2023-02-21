PALMDALE — South Antelope Valley Emergency Services, or SAVES, is seeking volunteers for help with its regular food distribution and other activities to help residents in need.
The organization is funded in part by the city of Palmdale and relies on volunteer labor to operate smoothly.
Since 1983, SAVES has been providing food and other resources to individuals and families who qualify as having very low and extremely low incomes, including working families, seniors, the disabled and unhoused individuals.
Prospective volunteers must attend a 30-minute orientation session to learn about SAVES and its programs, submit a volunteer application, work three shifts (12 hours total) at SAVES in the desired position and pass a fingerprint screening.
Orientation sessions will be held at 5 p.m., today and Feb. 28; and at 9 p.m. on Feb. 23 and March 2. Visit https://signup.com/go/jFpJrAY to sign up.
SAVES recently reverted from the pandemic-era drive-through food service to its more traditional model, in which clients would receive food and other assistance by “shopping” the shelves and choosing what they want.
None of the agency’s staff, with the exception of Palmdale Community Programs Coordinator Patricia Morales, were there before the pandemic. They received training in the processes themselves, in early January.
As a condition of the federal funding, clients must register for the regular food distribution program and show identification for each member of the household, proof of income and proof of residence.
SAVES serves residents in nearly every Antelope Valley community, except Lancaster, which receives its own federal funding that may be used for such programs, Morales said.
