Donald P. Ryder, whose firm designed important repositories of Black culture and social history in becoming one of the nation’s most prominent partnerships of Black architects, died Feb. 17 at his home in New Rochelle, New York.
He was 94.
His death, which was not widely reported at the time, was confirmed recently by his daughter Lorraine Ryder.
Donald Ryder joined with J. Max Bond Jr., widely regarded as the most influential African American architect in New York, to form Bond Ryder & Associates in the late 1960s.
With Ryder managing the firm through economic roller coasters, Bond Ryder, based in Manhattan, went on to design the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta, which includes King’s crypt; the New York Public Library’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem; the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute in Alabama; and the Studio Museum in Harlem, which champions Black artists.
The firm, which later included John A. James, also left its mark on the Upper Manhattan skyline, designing residential buildings such as the Lionel Hampton Houses, built by a public-private partnership; the Frederick Douglass Houses, built by the city’s Housing Authority in Harlem; and the Towers on the Park condominiums, on West 110th Street overlooking the northern edge of Central Park.
“Their designs provided outdoor gathering spaces for the community wherever possible,” said John Samuels, a former colleague of Ryder’s. “Don’s philosophy also included providing opportunity to members of this same community to participate in the design process and influencing their own built environments.”
After Bond Ryder merged with Davis, Brody & Associates in 1990 and Ryder left the firm, he became a professor and later chairman of the Spitzer School of Architecture at the City College of New York. He had begun there as a lecturer in 1972 and continued teaching until his retirement in 2001, seeking to instill in young architects a commitment to the special needs of marginalized urban residents.
It was a passion he developed early on, his daughter Gail Perry-Ryder Tigere, a former professor at Lehman College in the Bronx, said by email.
“He was drafted out of college at 19 years old into service in the segregated armed forces to serve as a prison guard and driver to white officers, and attended a segregated college campus,” she said. “So he was all too familiar with the indignities of racism in everyday life.”
