France Obit Lapierre

French writer and activist Dominique Lapierre holds a copy of his book on the Bhopal gas tragedy, in 2009, in Bhopal, India.

 Altaf Qadri/AP Photo

NICE, France (AP) — French writer Dominique Lapierre, who was celebrated for his historical work on the World War II struggle to liberate Paris and a novel depicting a life of hardship in a Kolkata slum in India, has died. He was 91.

Lapierre died, Dec, 2, a local newspaper in southern France reported, Monday, citing an interview with the author’s wife, Dominique Conchon-Lapierre.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.