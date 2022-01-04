ROSAMOND — A Lancaster man was arrested on charges of spousal abuse and several weapons charges after Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic violence investigation.
Deputies responded to a house in the 2700 block of Elberta Street shortly after midnight, on Monday.
During their investigation, deputies found probable cause to arrest Cameron Perry, 28.
Perry was found and arrested in a nearby parked vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, a loaded, unregistered gun and two high-capacity magazines were found. Perry is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.
He was arrested and booked into Kern County Jail on felony charges of spousal abuse, prohibited possession of a firearm, possession of an illegal firearm, possession of high-capacity magazines, misdemeanor carrying a loaded firearm in public, misdemeanor carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and two active misdemeanor warrants.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
