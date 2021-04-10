PALMDALE — The ballfields at Domenic Massari Park were recipients of the latest park improvements as new bleachers were unveiled Thursday.
The City invested $30,000 to replace the older, timeworn stands with newer and larger bleachers which will allow for more fans to watch Little League and softball games once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
“The many families and friends who come to watch their children, grandchildren, and neighbors play ball will now have a more comfortable experience thanks to these new bleachers,” District 4 Councilmember Juan Carrillo said.
City Manager J.J. Murphy said this was the latest improvement to one of the City’s most popular parks.
“Back in December of 2019, we unveiled the new basketball courts that were part of a collaboration with Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers Foundation,” he said. “We also recently upgraded and refurbished the sidewalks, installed decomposed granite walking paths, and completely resurfaced the children’s play area. Our staff has done a great job of keeping Domenic Massari a place where people can enjoy the beautiful outdoors with top-notch amenities.”
George is a graduate of nearby Knight High School.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer said the City is committed to providing the best recreational amenities to its residents.
“This is another example of that commitment,” he said. “Domenic Massari Park is a place where lifetime memories are made, and we’re thrilled that we’re able to help our young ballplayers and their families with this upgrade.”
Palmdale Little League President Roger Villasenor thanked the City for the new bleachers.
“This is a great and beautiful gesture, and it shows that the City truly cares for youth sports and uniting families at one of America’s greatest games, where all walks of life are welcomed,” he said. “These bleachers are a great representation of what Palmdale stands for — unity and family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.