Obit Jenkins Football

Maria C. Alonzo (center), as part of the NFL’s Hispanic Heritage Leaderships Awards, is joined by Miami Dolphins senior vice president Jason Jenkins (left) during the first half at an NFL football game, in 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

 Wilfredo Lee/AP Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jason Jenkins, who spent nearly 14 years with the Miami Dolphins and eventually became the team’s senior vice president of communications, died unexpectedly Saturday, the team said. He was 47.

Jenkins joined the Dolphins, in 2009, after spending nearly seven years working with the San Francisco 49ers. He also worked at Texas Southern, Lehigh and Texas Tech — his alma mater, which asked him to deliver a commencement address, in 2018.

