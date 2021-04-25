JUNIPER HILLS — Longtime Juniper Hills residents David and Gladys Harshbarger lost their home in the Bobcat Fire last year.
David Harshbarger, a retired prop master for the feature film industry, is turning the experience into a documentary film, “Out of the Ashes, We Will Rise,” with his daughter, Charli Transue, who works in the film industry as a production coordinator. The film, a story about love and hope, will highlight working with the community and the volunteer support they received.
After her parents lost their home, Transue suggested they make a documentary film about it.
“It’s a good way of processing it,” said Transue, who serves as executive producer and cinematographer. “Hopefully some people can get the knowledge that they need if you live in a high-risk area, how you can keep going if you still live in the same area.”
The Bobcat Fire was one of the largest fires on record in Los Angeles County history. It started on Sept. 6 near the Cogswell Dam in the San Gabriel Mountains and grew steadily over the following two to three weeks. It scorched more than 115,000 acres. The flames reached Juniper Hills about two weeks after the fire started. The Harshbargers lost their home, along with many of their neighbors.
“It was devastating,” David Harshbarger said.
David drove out one day when the fire came down the mountain. He did not have any water pressure to try to save his home. The electricity was out and home’s water pump did not work.
“I couldn’t even catch the embers as they were coming down on my house,” he said.
He left and returned the next day.
“I thought everything was going to be OK. And then I made that corner and saw all that devastation,” he said.
The couple had to evacuate when the fire came down the mountain.
“I thought it was brilliant,” David Harshbarger said of the documentary. “We were going through so much emotional trauma; she said we can turn lemons into lemonade.”
David Transue and a film crew gathered Saturday at the Juniper Hills Community Center to film a panel discussion with representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, LA County Office of Emergency Services and the American Red Cross.
Juniper Hills resident Sheila Whitehouse lost her main residence and a rental property in the fire. Two other homes were damaged and two vacant lots were totally burned.
“David, Gladys and I live on the same street,” Whitehouse said.
Whitehouse joined Saturday’s event to watch and ask questions.
“I thought it was very exciting. I’m looking forward to seeing how Charli and Dave do this. You always want to see the end result of how they pull it all together,” Whitehouse said.
The film will feature volunteer Robyn Yacoub, who helped the Harshbargers move into a temporary rental home. She coordinated volunteers to provide essentials such as a refrigerator, beds, sheets, and other things you need to live in the new home.
“Her and her team loaded it in within two hours,” Transue said. “They did everything. She’s absolutely incredible.”
David Harshbarger, who serves as the film’s director and executive producer, paused to brag about the crew.
“Everybody here has come in as a favor to me; I’ve worked with them in the past,” he said.
The crew includes Emmy-winning sound man Jim Tanenbaum, whose theatrical work include movies such as “Avatar” and “The Untouchables.”
Tanenbaum also taught sound at the University of California, Los Angeles, for 25 years.
“He wrote the book on sound,” David Harshbarger said.
Cinematographer Christ Tufty is an Emmy-award winning director of photography whose credits include the “Get Shorty” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” television series.
“He’s also one of the best in Hollywood,” David Harshbarger said.
Key grip Herb Ault is also an award-winner who helped with Saturday’s shoot.
“We have one of the best crews around,” David said.
Actress and YouTube host Jen Danczak served as moderator for the discussion. She will also narrate the film.
Make-up artist Stefi Koszti did Danczak’s hair and makeup. She also prepped FEMA’s John Chavez, Jeanne O’Donnell from the LA County Office of Emergency Services, and Craig Renetzky from the Red Cross.
Transue said they hope to partner with ITVS, or Independent Television Service, which produces Independent Lens and POV for PBS. There will be a community screening event once the film is finished, and a Hollywood premiere.
Saturday was the fifth day of filming. The crew also filmed footage of the debris cleanup. They footage and photos of the fire. They also have drone footage of the house before it was cleaned up.
The Harshbargers will replace their destroyed mobile home with a log cabin home with a cinder block base.
“So far everything around the house is burnt, and so it will take a while before that grows back to burn again,” David Harshbarger said.
The home is expected to be completed by September. The documentary will include the new house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.