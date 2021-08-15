OAKLAND — A man has been charged with murdering a homeless woman in Oakland after authorities linked him to DNA found on a metal cart used to attack her.
Police said in court records they also linked Eric D. Scott, 44, to the brutal beating because he broke his hand and needed a doctor on Feb. 25, the same day the victim was found lying on a sidewalk with serious blunt-force trauma.
She was taken to the hospital, but never regained consciousness and died on March 6, the East Bay Times reported Saturday.
Scott was initially arrested in April and charged with possessing narcotics. Alameda County prosecutors later filed a murder charge with an enhancement alleging use of a deadly weapon.
Police said the victim had only been living in Oakland a few months and split her time between a homeless camp located a short distance from where she was found, and a nearby shelter.
