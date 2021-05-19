PALMDALE — Palmdale Water District Board President Gloria Dizmang will take a seat at this month’s Virtual Coffee with a Director event on Facebook Live, from 9-9:30 a.m., May 25. The event will be on the Palmdale Water District Facebook page, facebook.com/palmdaleh2o/
The community is invited to join the live-stream to ask water-related questions and get acquainted with Dizmang, who represents Division 3. Written questions can be submitted as Facebook messages before or during the virtual event.
“I am excited to meet the constituents virtually and share my thoughts and concerns about the dry conditions we are experiencing,” she said. “I am going to provide some water-saving tips and, hopefully, help customers save water and save money. It is important that we all do our part for the future of water. ”
During the event, attendees also will learn about Dizmang’s background, interest in water and goals for the water district.
An Antelope Valley resident since 1965, she spent her entire career in education. She was an educator and administrator for the Antelope Valley Union High School District for 36 years and later was an Antelope Valley College adjunct professor. She has served as a rent negotiator for the city of Palmdale and as president of the Palmdale Civic Authority.
After one term on the Palmdale Water District Board of Directors during 2011-15, Dizmang was appointed by the Board in April 2019 to fill a vacant seat in Division 3 and ran unopposed in 2020.
Division 3 roughly lies between Avenue S to the north, Pearblossom Highway to the south, 70th Street to the east and 25th Street to the west.
For details about Palmdale Water District visit www.palmdalewater.org
