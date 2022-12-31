Romania Andrew Tate

In this video grab released by Observator Antena 1, Social Media personality Andrew Tate is led away by police, Thursday, in the Ilfov area, north of Bucharest, Romania.

 Observator Antena 1 via AP

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andrew Tate, a divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer, was detained in Romania on charges of human trafficking and rape, an official said, Friday.

Tate, a British citizen who previously was banned from various social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech, was detained, late Thursday, along with his British brother Tristan in the Ilfov area north of Romania’s capital, Bucharest. Two other suspects, who are Romanian, were also in custody.

