Cal City Boulevard

Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff has suggested installing a divider on California City Boulevard, east of Highway 14, like this one on US Route 395, with the goal of reducing accidents on the two-lane road.

 Photo courtesy of Kelly Kulikoff

CALIFORNIA CITY — Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff would like to see dividers down the two-lane California City Boulevard, the main route from Highway 14 into Cal City, and a road that is often the scene of collisions and near-collisions.

He brought the topic to the City Council at its meeting, on Tuesday, for discussion, but the legalities, feasibility and cost of the project remains unknown.

