LOS ANGELES — It had been over two decades since a Republican captured a Democratic-held congressional district in California. This year, Republicans took four.
The stunning victories have California GOP leaders talking about a comeback after years of teetering on the brink of irrelevance in the heavily Democratic state. Even as President Donald Trump lost California in a historic landslide, Republicans believe their rebound in four districts they lost just two years ago shows a path forward — one that focuses on recruiting diverse candidates and tapping into voters’ persistent discontent with California.
While much of the country was fighting over Trump, the winning GOP candidates were railing against the state’s high taxes, spiking crime rates, homelessness and aggressive Coronavirus restrictions. The slate of candidates was strikingly diverse for a party that remains predominantly white: two South Korean immigrants, both women, and two men who are sons of immigrant parents from Mexico and Portugal.
To be sure, the GOP has a long way to go. The last time a Republican won a statewide race in California was 14 years ago, and Democrats have built a nearly 2-to-1 advantage in registered voters over the GOP. Still, California Republicans all too familiar with Election Day misery now see a template to make further inroads.
“We didn’t get here overnight, and we don’t expect to fix things overnight. But I think that this is showing the turning point,” said state GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson, a Hispanic who has emphasized building a party that looks like California, where no single demographic group represents a majority.
The foundation for the victories was enlisting diverse, talented candidates but the party “won on issues, we won on ideas,” she said. “Democrats did not want to talk about their record here in California, when you have the highest homeless, the highest poverty, the most people leaving” for other states.
Two years ago, state Republican leaders conceded that the party had all but collapsed after Democrats swept seven GOP-held House seats, including four all or partly in the one-time conservative stronghold of Orange County.
The 2020 GOP wins were among the results that indicated many voters in the state — despite its liberal-minded reputation and Democratic-dominated Legislature — are uneasy about venturing too far toward the political left. Some congressional Democrats have blamed party losses across the US on their inability to counter Republican attacks labeling them as “socialists” aligned with the liberal extremes.
Still, there is no disputing the state that is home to roughly 1-in-8 Americans remains a Democratic fiefdom. President-elect Joe Biden defeated Trump by over 5 million votes, while Democrats padded their overwhelming majority in the state Senate and maintained a supermajority in the Assembly.
Even with their wins, Republicans hold only 11 of the state’s 53 House seats. And the newly won districts “remain incredibly vulnerable for Republicans in 2022,” Andy Orellana, a spokesman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said in a statement.
Democrats also convincingly held three of the seats snatched away in 2018, including the Republican-leaning 45th District in the core of Orange County, where Democratic rising star Rep. Katie Porter notched a seven-point victory.
Still, Republicans are buoyed as they look to 2022, when Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to seek another term. A US Senate seat will be on the ballot along with other statewide offices, all held by Democrats.
In the 25th District north of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Mike Garcia held on for a 333-vote win over Democrat Christy Smith while running as a Trump apostle in a district with a 7.5-point Democratic registration edge. The son of a Mexican immigrant father, the former Navy combat pilot won the seat in a May special election after the resignation of former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill.
