HUNTINGTON BEACH — A commercial diver who went missing in the ocean near an oil platform off Southern California was found dead, authorities said.
The search began Sunday morning in the area surrounding the oil processing facility known as platform Elly, about five miles off Huntington Beach, the US Coast Guard said on Twitter.
Sonar equipment on a Long Beach Fire Department vessel located the missing person’s body at a depth of about 250 feet around 3 p.m., department spokesman Brian Fisk said.
The body was pulled from the ocean and handed over to Los Angeles County Coroner’s officials Sunday evening, Coast Guard officials said.
The diver’s identity was withheld pending the notification of relatives, the Orange County Register said.
