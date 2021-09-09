PALMDALE — Palmdale School District will provide home-to-school pupil transportation for the Antelope Valley Migrant Education Program Consortium under the program consortium and other transportation as needed such as field trips.
Palmdale School District’s Board of Education unanimously and without discussion approved a memorandum of understanding between the District and Antelope Valley Union High School District, which serves as the lead District for the consortium.
The agreement is good through June 30.
According to the agreement, Palmdale School District agrees to supply and maintain school buses and personnel as are required to fulfill the consortium’s transportation needs.
The District will be compensated at the rate of about $291 per day, on a five-hour base rate and any excess hours at the rate of $58.33 per hour.
