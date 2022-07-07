MOJAVE — Recognizing that suicide is a leading cause of death among youth, the Mojave Unified School District Board of Trustees recently approved an updated suicide prevention manual to aid staff in recognizing the signs in students, tools for helping them and procedures for handling suicides and suicide attempts by students.
The manual was approved, without discussion, at the June 30 meeting.
The policy manual meets requirements under the state Education Code to have a suicide prevention policy for schools that serve students in grades seven to 12.
The manual provides a list of warning signs that a student may be considering suicide, particularly if these signs are new or have increased. Teachers and school staff who interact frequently with students are often best placed to notice changes from a “baseline” behavior.
Under the policy, staff receive training on suicide awareness and prevention and instruction on how to intervene, if necessary.
Should a student attempt suicide, the manual outlines the necessary steps for administration and staff, whether the attempt is on-campus or elsewhere, taking into account the student’s safety and privacy rights.
Additionally, it outlines procedures for a student’s re-entry to school following an attempt.
In the event of a suicide by a student, the plan fully details the procedures for staff to respond and provide support to the family, students and staff.
