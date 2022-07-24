AVUHSD deputies

Sarah Lucero, a legal intern with Disability Rights California and a student at Loyola Law School, addresses the Antelope Valley Union High School District Board of Education, on Wednesday.

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will use school resource deputies for summer school and the 2022-23 school year despite protests from members of the public who urged the Board to reject the proposed contract.

Sarah Lucero, a legal intern with Disability Rights California and a student at Loyola Law School, cited a report released, last month, by the Office of Inspector General. The report corroborated a ProPublica analysis regarding racial disparities in Lancaster.

Jimzan 2.0
If you are 17% of the total population..yet 67% of police contacts..then there is a culture issue. If I wanted to keep a group of people weak and dependant...I would give them free money, I would give them an advantage when taking tests, and I would tell them "they are Victims" That would insure they would never be anything more than a Parasite. They would never be a threat on a level playing field (career wise), and they would never be more than what the Govt. allowed them to be. Then I would pay "Race Baiters" (like Al Sharpton) (IMHO) to keep them down..." Keep believing people like Al Sharpton, or Jesse Jackson...and Even the BLM Scum that just ran off with mega millions that could have helped thousands of people....and "You" will "Never" be more than what the Govt. allows you to be.

