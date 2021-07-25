LANCASTER — Lancaster School District will keep school resource deputies for the 2021-22 school year.
The Board voted 4-0, with Board Clerk Greg Tepe absent, at Tuesday’s meeting to approve a third one-year extension to the District’s existing contract with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for three school resource deputies.
The term of the agreement is from July 1 to June 30, 2022, at cost not to exceed $654,879.
The District’s original agreement with the sheriff’s department ran from July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2019, with three additional one-year extension options, subject to prior approval by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. It was extended for a one-year option in July 2019 and for a second one-year option in July 2020, which expired on June 30.
The Board of Supervisors passed a motion on June 22 that allowed for one final year extension to the existing contract. For 2022-23 school year, and every year after, the contract has to come to the board for approval.
Lancaster trustees also approved a contract with the sheriff’s department in June for one school resource deputy to assist the District during summer school.
Deputies provide security services for all campuses as well as student and staff in-services upon request.
“We never have had an SRO assigned to a campus; they just serve the district and that way they’re able to respond quickly to support any school or concern or address anything that the District may have,” Lancaster Superintendent Michele Bowers said at the time.
