ACTON — The Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss options for replacing former member Tim Jorgensen.

Jorgensen resigned effective June 30 after he moved out of the district’s boundaries. A retired district teacher and coach, Jorgensen was first elected to the board in 2018 for a two-year seat left vacant by the death of former trustee Larry Layton. He was re-elected in November 2020 to a four-year term. His seat is due to expire in December 2024.

