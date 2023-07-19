ACTON — The Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss options for replacing former member Tim Jorgensen.
Jorgensen resigned effective June 30 after he moved out of the district’s boundaries. A retired district teacher and coach, Jorgensen was first elected to the board in 2018 for a two-year seat left vacant by the death of former trustee Larry Layton. He was re-elected in November 2020 to a four-year term. His seat is due to expire in December 2024.
Jorgensen’s letter of resignation was dated June 27, since that was the date the county superintendent was notified of the vacancy, that is the effective date of the vacancy. In accordance with state law, the district has 60 days from the date of the vacancy to make a provisional appointment to fill the seat until November 2024, when the seat is up for a new four-year term. If the governing board chooses to make a provisional appointment, it must do so by Aug. 26.
The board could also choose to order a special election, a more costly option. According to the proposed resolution, the vacant seat would be consolidated with the presidential primary election in March 2024. That means the seat would remain vacant for almost eight months.
The meeting is scheduled to start open session at 7:30 p.m. in the board room at the district office, 32248 Crown Valley Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.