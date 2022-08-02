PALMDALE — The Palmdale School District Board of Education, today, will consider a proposed resolution to place a $120 million bond measure on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Proceeds from the proposed bond measure would be used to modernize and renovate existing facilities and would also be used on health, safety and security projects, technology and other construction projects and improvements.
Proposed projects include modernizing, upgrading, renovating and repairing classrooms, classroom buildings, libraries, food storage and preparation; and cafeterias. Other proposed projects include infrastructure upgrades for lighting and electrical systems, as well as renewable energy and/or energy-saving systems.
In addition, the proposed bond measure could pay for health, safety and security projects. Those include inspection, sampling and analysis of grounds, buildings and building materials to determine the presence of hazardous materials or substances, such as asbestos or lead and removing or remediating those materials and substances.
Other proposed safety measures include repairing, resurfacing, improving and/or expanding roads, sidewalks, parking lots and related areas, as well as pick-up/drop-off and bus areas, to improve ingress/egress and safety and increase capacity to meet site usage.
Proposed technology projects include new computers, tablets, mobile devices, software, interactive educational technology, digital projectors and cameras, monitors, audio systems and video systems.
Other proposed construction projects include outdoor learning and athletic facilities and areas, including shade/rain structures, sitting areas, amphitheaters, locker rooms, gymnasiums, pools, physical education/athletic fields and related facilities for school and community use.
The potential measure would cost no more than $30 per $100,000 of assessed value. The District most recently passed Measure PSD, an $80 million bond measure, in November 2016; Measure DD, a $220 million bond measure, in November 2012; and Measure W, a $25 million bond measure, in November 2001.
The Board meets at 6:30 p.m., in the Ross W. Amspoker Boardroom, 39139 North 10th Street East.
(0) comments
