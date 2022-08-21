AVUHSD Logo

LANCASTER — Full-time Independent Study teachers in the Antelope Valley Union High School District will carry a minimum caseload of 45 students, according to collective bargaining Memorandum of Understanding approved by the Board of Education.

Caseload overages will be compensated at $200 per student, should the District need to exceed the 45 to 1 ratio. Once a teacher agrees to take more than 120 students, there shall be no cap on that teacher’s caseload, according to the agreement. If more than one full-time Independent Study teacher agrees to take more than 120 students, those students will be placed on those teachers’ caseload in an equal fashion.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.