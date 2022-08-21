LANCASTER — Full-time Independent Study teachers in the Antelope Valley Union High School District will carry a minimum caseload of 45 students, according to collective bargaining Memorandum of Understanding approved by the Board of Education.
Caseload overages will be compensated at $200 per student, should the District need to exceed the 45 to 1 ratio. Once a teacher agrees to take more than 120 students, there shall be no cap on that teacher’s caseload, according to the agreement. If more than one full-time Independent Study teacher agrees to take more than 120 students, those students will be placed on those teachers’ caseload in an equal fashion.
Once any full-time Independent Study teacher’s caseload at an individual Independent Study center reaches 150 students, or if no full-time Independent Study teachers at an Independent Study center agree to take more than 120 students, the District may choose to offer sections of Independent Study to comprehensive site teachers, the agreement said. These sections shall not exceed 30 students.
According to the agreement, all Independent Study teachers must be available to meet with students in-person or online, according to the Collective Bargaining Agreement.
According to Board member Victoria Ruffin, various teachers who are lead union representatives within the Antelope Valley Teachers Association reached out to the Board with concerns about the MOU.
“I’m trying to understand whether or not the union has met with those representatives prior to this vote to discuss those issues, or is that delayed, or where we stand with that,” Ruffin said.
The District and the AVTA each have their own internal process before the item is brought before the Board.
“When we hear those questions, we do refer those to the leadership,” Neal said. “I know that we’ve had those conversations and (AVTA President Michael) Millings has reached out and had conversations with his members.”
Neal added that the District is not privy to those conversations nor the outcome of them.
“I’m assured that Mr. Millings and his leadership team have had those conversations with their members,” Neal said.
The Board voted 4-0-1 to approve the agreement. Ruffin abstained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.