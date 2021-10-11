PALMDALE — Westside Union School District will implement an Extended Day Reading Intervention Program during the 2021-22 school year under a Memorandum of Understanding between the District and the Westside Union Teachers Association.
The program will be offered at sites across the District with an initial priority on kindergarten through second grade students. The program will consist of eight-week sessions, with students attending four days per week, Tuesdays through Fridays, according to the agreement.
Daily sessions will begin 15 minutes after school and continue for 45 minutes. Class sizes will be approximately 15 students. Teachers will be required to take attendance through Performance Matters. Students will be assessed through NWEA with results documented in Performance Matters. Parents and homeroom teachers will be apprised of student progress.
Teachers will be paid for six total hours per week at the teacher’s hourly rate calculated from base salary on the salary schedule, according to the agreement. Any additional required training will be paid at the same hourly rate.
Westside Union’s Board of Education unanimously approved the agreement at the Oct. 5 meeting.
“I just want to thank our bargaining unit WUTA once again for working with the District and getting this done,” said Board Vice President John Curiel, who also thanked administrators.
Board President Steve DeMarzio agreed.
“Right, because this is part of the reading goals and this goes a long way toward addressing that,” DeMarzio said.
