PALMDALE — The Palmdale School District’s Board of Education will conduct a public hearing at 8 a.m., today, to collect public input regarding the content of two proposed by-trustee area boundary maps.
The Board previously held a public hearing on the draft maps at the Dec. 13 meeting; however, no one from the public provided input.
Consultant Bear Demographics and Research created the two draft maps. The maps divide the District’s total population of approximately 144,342 people into five roughly equal trustee areas. The draft maps meet the legal requirement of less than 10% of total population deviation. The total population deviance for Draft Map 1 is 4.8% and the total population deviance for Draft Map 2 is 5.8%. The proposed maps must also be contiguous, geographically compact and follow natural boundaries and streets. They should also preserve neighborhood and communities of interest.
The five trustee areas on both maps include one area — Trustee Area 3, which includes the center of Palmdale — that would not have a current trustee living there. The seat will not come up for election, until November 2026.
Trustee Area 1 has two trustees, Nancy Smith and Ralph Velador. Smith, Velador and Simone Zulu Diol were reelected, last year. Their terms do not expire, until December 2026. The trustees who live in Trustee Areas 2 and 4 will be up for election, in November 2024.
The Board is expected to adopt the final boundaries map at the Jan. 17 Board meeting. The map selected at that meeting will be forwarded to the Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization, which must approve the establishment of trustee areas and the adoption of a by-trustee area election system.
Committee members will conduct a public hearing in the District before the full committee. The by-trustee area system is expected to be in place for the November 2024 election.
The District is in the process of transitioning from an at-large election system, where all registered voters within the District’s boundaries vote for any candidate, to a by-trustee area election system, where only those registered voters who live within the designated trustee area can vote for the candidate, who must also live in the area.
The District initiated the transition, last year, after it received a letter from attorney Kevin Shenkman on behalf of his clients, the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project and its members who live within the District’s boundaries. Shenkman’s letter alleged the District’s current at-large election system violates the California Voting Rights Act and dilutes the influence of Latino voters.
