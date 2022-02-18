LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education denied a charter petition for the proposed iLEAD Synergy School of Performing Arts and Technology charter high school.
The proposed charter school’s program would feature virtual, augmented and mixed reality.
There would also be an International Baccalaureate Career program with a focus on arts and design. Career Technical Education pathways would focus on the arts, media and the entertainment sector.
Six people spoke in favor of the proposed charter school. No one spoke in opposition.
iLEAD Lancaster eighth-grader Dylan Byrd expressed support for the proposed charter school. He started with iLEAD Lancaster as a kindergarten student.
“Something that iLEAD has taught me is the importance of social and emotional learning,” Dylan said. “iLEAD has shown that mental health and the mental health of my classmates is just as important as our academics.”
He added, “I have always had a passion for others and iLEAD has given me so many opportunities and encourages me to follow that passion.”
iLEAD parent Alesha Skelton also supported the proposed charter school.
“I believe school choice is a big issue, especially here in the community,” Skelton said.
Margaret Wassner, a facilitator at iLEAD Lancaster, praised the charter school’s project-based learning promoting academic growth and deeper learning through the holistic approach of project development and presentation.
“This type of learning is very hands-on and sometimes gloriously messy,” Wassner said.
District staff reviewed the charter petition and determined that it does not meet the minimum requirements for approval.
The District received the iLEAD Synergy charter petition this past November.
“District staff conducted a detailed and comprehensive review of the petition including all of the supporting documents that were provided,” District counsel Leslie Lacher said during a presentation at Wednesday’s school Board meeting.
Lacher added that the District’s review team identified multiple findings to support the resolution for denial, which align with the legal grounds for denial set out in the state’s Education Code.
“Due to the issues identified in the staff report, the District’s review team does not believe that the proposed charter school would be successfully implemented, or offer the District’s students opportunities that are not already available in District programs.”
Amanda Fischer, executive director for iLEAD California, disputed the District review team’s findings.
“While project-based learning and other methods of instruction can be effective, there is no indication this framework specifically address the needs of the target population,” Fischer read.
She added the proposed charter high school’s target population are current iLEAD Lancaster and iLEAD Hybrid learners.
“This school is for learners that are interested in continuing their education in a small school environment that is focused on the arts and incorporates all of the research-based methodology that are integral at iLEAD,” Fischer said.
Fischer closed her presentation to say that iLEAD has a sound educational program.
“We can successfully implement this program,” Fischer said, adding they have the capacity to do so.
“We show that we have benefited the community by serving learners over the past 10 years,” she said.
The Board voted 3-2 to approve a resolution for denial, with members Amanda Parrell and Victoria Ruffin dissenting. Student trustee Matthew Martinez also voted no.
“I see the value in our AV students having an option that suits their families’ learning expectation and I fully support the on-boarding of (iLEAD Synergy),” Ruffin said.
“We have a staff that spent quite a bit of time to make sure that their report on iLEAD was concise and honest,” Board President Donita Winn said, adding she trusts the opinion of staff.
“This has been a difficult vote for me,” Board Vice Jill McGrady said, adding she too needed to support District staff and counsel. “I appreciate your passion; I really appreciate what you’re attempting to do.”
iLEAD Synergy petitioners vowed, Thursday, to “aggressively appeal” the Board’s decision.
“We remain convinced that our charter application is strong, and iLEAD has a proven track record of excellence,” an email to supporters said.
