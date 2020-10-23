PALMDALE — The Palmdale School District will use its newly purchased campus for a dependent charter school that will start with between 200 to 400 ninth graders in the 2021-22 school year.
The District’s Board of Education is expected to hold a public hearing on the proposed K-12 dependent charter in mid-December in what district officials call a continuation of the Palmdale Promise.
The two-story campus at 3838 East Ave. R was built as the future home of the former The Guidance Charter School. The campus was supposed to open in September 2018 but never did after Palmdale trustees denied a petition to renew. Guidance lost subsequent appeals to the Los Angeles County and California State Boards of education. The District recently purchased the campus for $20.5 million.
The campus’ 42 classrooms have green, yellow or red floors that project a hue on the ceiling and walls so that each room sort of glows according to the floor color.
The red floors are in the science classrooms. The floor is made from sheet vinyl so there are no gaps or seams where chemicals can spill and get in between them.
District officials held socially distanced stakeholder meetings with members of Superintendent Raul Maldonado’s advisory committee and the District English Learner and African-American Parent advisory committees on Tuesday for a tour of the facility.
District officials want to get feedback on the proposed programs at the future dependent charter schools. Those could include an expansion of the popular dual immersion language program, career technical education, or something in line with the district’s magnet academies.
“They came in, we took a tour, and they just kind of gave their ideas and stuff like, giving some feedback. But the formal focus groups will probably start in November,” LCAP Director Janet Simons, who also oversees charter schools for the district, during a tour of the campus Thursday morning.
The stakeholders include members of the Palmdale Elementary Teachers Association and California School Employees Association Chapter 296, which represents classified employees for the Palmdale School District, who will work at the school.
“I can see the kids out here having lunchtime activities,” Trustee Sharon Vega said during the campus tour.
The campus has lockers that will be removed. There are also two elevators. District officials will most likely limit the dependent charter to the campus’ A-wing when it first opens.
The multipurpose room has a large roll-up door that looks out to the south side of the property. The campus has a serving kitchen. The district can prepare food for students at the campus known as Site 18, at 37th Street East and Avenue S.
Before the district can occupy the campus, it needs to ensure the campus complies with the Field Act, which will require approval by the Division of the State Architect.
Charter schools are not required to get approval from the Division of the State Architect if the project is not funded by the Charter School Facilities Program. Guidance Charter financed construction of the campus with state-authorized bonds.
Toward that end, Palmdale trustees on Tuesday ratified a $43,068 contract with Paragon Services Engineering related to the mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and related plant equipment.
Trustees also adopted the evidence and findings determining the suitability of the property as a school site. They also ratified a contract with Ralston Electric Inc. to perform repairs on the hi-voltage line inverters in buildings A and B for an amount not to exceed $45,000.
