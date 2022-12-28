MOJAVE — A quarter of the way through the year, the Mojave Unified School District’s finances are sound, according to the District’s first interim budget report.
The Board of Trustees, on Dec. 15, certified the report as positive, meaning the District ends each of the next three years with a positive balance.
The report shows a balance of $806,000 in the unrestricted general fund, at the end of this year and with state and Board-mandated reserves removed. That number decreases somewhat over the next three years to $380,000.
“In all of these years, we can meet our obligations and still have some left over,” Assistant Superintendent for Business Keith Gainey said.
The multi-year projection assumes stable enrollment and attendance figures for the next three years, at 3,053 students.
State funding, through the Local Control Funding Formula, is down $575,000 from the original projection, due to reduced enrollment, Gainey said.
The District is also hampered by low attendance rates, down to 2,540 from the projected 2,590 average daily attendance, for a rate of 83%.
“I think there’s room for improvement,” Gainey said, noting there has been some improvement in recent weeks. “It’s really a doable thing.”
The final attendance count will be taken, in April, and “I have faith we can do it,” he said.
The funding does, however, include a cost of living allowance, this year, of 12.84%, with COLAs of 5.38% and 4.02% in the next two years.
The District will also receive $7 million in funding related to COVID relief efforts. These funds are allocated toward additional counselors, school psychologists and instructional aides. It also pays for items such as masks and additional cleaning.
As is typical, personnel costs, including salaries and benefits, are by the largest expense, at 81% of the overall budget, according to the report.
The District has budgeted $50.15 million in state and other revenues for the 2022-2023 year, according to the interim report.
The budget shows $49.97 million in expenses, which includes the actual staffing, now that the year is in full swing, as well as a negotiated 9% increase in salaries and benefits, Gainey said.
While the future years — 2023-2024, 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 — do show very small deficit spending in this report, Gainey was not concerned, as changes can be made if it appears they will be needed when the time comes.
“We always make adjustments,” he said.
