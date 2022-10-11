LANCASTER — The Lancaster School District, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Office of Education and the City of Lancaster, will host a Fall Family Literacy Festival, on Saturday, with four of the District’ schools.
The festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Park View Educational Complex, 44327 Fig Ave.
The four schools are Jack Northrop, Joshua, Mariposa and Monte Vista elementary schools. They were selected because of the work that they have been committed to in building a foundation for early literacy, Tara Goines, coordinator of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment wrote in an email.
The schools are participating in a Comprehensive Literacy State Development, or CLSD, grant. It is designed to create a comprehensive literacy program to advance literacy skills, including pre-literacy skills, reading and writing for children from birth through grade 12.
Families will get assistance in signing up for Footsteps2Brilliance, an app that helps children become proficient readers. Five different authors, including three local authors, will read from their books. Students will receive a free book from each of the authors.
The festival will also feature a Scholastic Book Fair with books for ages kindergarten through sixth grade available for purchase.
There will be face-painting and reserved reading sections so families can read together. There will be photo booths where families can have their photos taken and printed at the event. Families can also get a pumpkin.
“We will have training and be giving away literacy games to our families,” Goines said.
Albertsons will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic at the festival. There will be two food trucks at the event, as well. When families complete all of the activities the student will receive a free meal.
