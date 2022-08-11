PALMDALE — After bids for a sediment removal project behind the Littlerock Dam came in higher than estimated, the Palmdale Water District Board of Directors rejected the bids, and agreed to negotiate a contract for a smaller version of the project.
The Littlerock Reservoir Sediment Removal Project has been in the works for more than 25 years. The project calls for removing 1.12 million cubic yards of sediment that has built up behind the dam, since 1992, restoring some 500 acre-feet of water storage capacity, according to District officials.
An acre-foot of water is equal to 326,000 gallons and a family of four uses an average of 190,000 gallons of water, each year.
The District solicited bids for removing 424,000 cubic yards over a three-year period, with two one-year options. They received five bids for the project, ranging from $18.2 million to $30.9 million.
“The bids came in extremely high,” compared to what was expected, Engineering Manager Scott Rogers said.
The District has budgeted $600,000, this year, for the project, in addition to a $700,000 grant from Proposition 1, the state’s 2014 water bond.
The bids for just the first year of work ranged from $5.9 million to $10.3 million.
“We were hoping that we could stay within the budget,” Rogers said. “Obviously, the bids came in really higher than we expected.”
The District is seeking other sources of funding for the project, Assistant General Manager Adam Ly said.
“We’re kind of brainstorming,” he said.
“I’ve got to think there’s some money out there that would help us, because this is a big, huge help to the community that we could store this extra water,” Director Kathy Mac Laren-Gomez said.
With the rejection of the bids, the Board agreed to waive District policy that requires these types of projects to be bid, and instead negotiate a contract to remove a smaller amount of sediment this year, Ly said.
In 2020, the District contracted for emergency removal of some 19,000 cubic yards of sediment and debris that flowed into the reservoir as a result of the Bobcat Fire.
Using information from the bidding process and that emergency project, the Board agreed to allow the staff to negotiate with contractors, and report back the results to the Board.
“This is the most realistic and practical way that we can advance,” Director Don Wilson said.
