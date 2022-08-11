PWD cleanup

The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors will refer to efforts to remove sediment and debris from behind Littlerock Dam, in 2020, after the Bobcat Fire to negotiate a contract for sediment removal, this year, after bids for a larger removal project came in much higher than anticipated.

 Photo courtesy of Palmdale Water District

PALMDALE — After bids for a sediment removal project behind the Littlerock Dam came in higher than estimated, the Palmdale Water District Board of Directors rejected the bids, and agreed to negotiate a contract for a smaller version of the project.

The Littlerock Reservoir Sed­i­ment Removal Project has been in the works for more than 25 years. The project calls for removing 1.12 million cubic yards of sed­iment that has built up behind the dam, since 1992, restoring some 500 acre-feet of water storage capacity, according to District off­ic­ials.

