LANCASTER — Lancaster School District will receive $30.4 million over five years as part of more than $750 million in total funding awarded to 128 school districts and charter schools in the third round of community schools implementation grants approved May 18 by the state Board of Education.
The $4.1 billion California Community Schools Partnership Program is the nation’s largest investment in the community schools model and is designed to transform educational outcomes for students through a whole child and whole family approach that brings an array of services to the school site in order to strengthen students’ assets and improve conditions for teaching and learning, the California Department of Education said in a release announcing the awards.
The California Community Schools Partnership program supports schools’ efforts to partner with community agencies or local government to align community resources to improve student outcomes, according to a description.
The district will use the funds to hire social workers for each school site to help with social-emotional learning and connect families to services, said Assistant Superintendent Rebecca Cooksey, who wrote the grant.
“We plan on expanding our Welcome and Wellness Center so that we can have more events for families and more supports,” Cooksey said.
The district is also looking to establish a mobile medical unit to be used for immunizations, health check-ups, dental health care and eyeglasses.
“Just making sure kids have everything they need,” Cooksey said.
Lancaster School District was one of 128 districts and charter schools to receive a grant. The district received the largest grant out of all recipients.
“Over 90% of our kids are qualified for free and reduced lunch so we have a big need here in our Valley and we want to make sure our kids have access to the things they need so they can continue learning,” Cooksey said.
She hopes to receive the first installment of funding in time for the start of the 2023-24 school.
“We’re starting our planning already,” she said.
“This is an exciting opportunity to expand on the work we have been engaged in through our Welcome and Wellness Center and our various community partnerships,” Lancaster Superintendent Paul Marietti wrote in a text message. “We look forward to increasing services both during and beyond the school day for our students and families.”
