Lancaster School District grant

A Lancaster School District family relaxes at the Passport to Wellness Event in February at the district’s Welcome and Wellness Center. The district will receive a five-year $30.4 million grant from the California Community Schools Partnership program to hire social workers for each school site and expand its Welcome and Wellness Center.

 Photo courtesy of Rose Juarez

LANCASTER — Lancaster School District will receive $30.4 million over five years as part of more than $750 million in total funding awarded to 128 school districts and charter schools in the third round of community schools implementation grants approved May 18 by the state Board of Education.

The $4.1 billion California Community Schools Partnership Program is the nation’s largest investment in the community schools model and is designed to transform educational outcomes for students through a whole child and whole family approach that brings an array of services to the school site in order to strengthen students’ assets and improve conditions for teaching and learning, the California Department of Education said in a release announcing the awards.

