PALMDALE — Palmdale School District will spend $84,326 for construction inspection and material testing to obtain Division of the State Architect certification for compliance with the Field Act for the Palmdale Academy Charter High School campus, at 3838 East Ave. R.
The District purchased the never-opened former The Guidance Charter School campus last year for $20.5 million. The district previously spent $229,103 on an agreement with TDM Architects Inc. to convert the 100,000 square-foot campus to comply with the Field Act, a 1933 law aimed at protecting schoolchildren from earthquake damage.
The work will be done by Koury Engineering & Testing Inc.
Charter schools can build campuses without oversight by Division of the State Architect. The district will need the Division of the State Architect to sign off on the campus before it can be used for public school students.
The dependent charter school will welcome its first class of ninth graders this August for the 2021-22 school year.
Palmdale trustees voted 4-0 Tuesday night, with Board President Ralph Velador absent.
