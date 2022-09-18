LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education approved a three-year contract with Kristina Ramos as assistant superintendent of Human Resources at the Sept. 8 meeting.
Ramos served as director of personnel previously. She has also served as an assistant principal, vice principal and principal at Palmdale High School.
Ramos’ contract is good from Sept. 1 to June 30, 2025. Her compensation is $182,168 a year for a 248 day work year. The per diem is about $813, based on a Range II, Assistant Superintendent, Step 6, cabinet salary schedule unanimously approved by the Board at the Sept. 8, 2021, meeting.
Ramos was appointed to serve as assistant superintendent of Human Resource at the Aug. 17 meeting. She succeeded former Assistant Superintendent of Personnel Services Brett Neal, who retired, at the end of August.
The Board approved Ramos’ contract on a 4-1 voter with member Victoria Ruffin dissenting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.