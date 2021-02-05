LANCASTER — Eastside Union School District is looking for a new logo as part of the District’s effort toward developing a long-term strategic plan to promote student success.
Eastside’s Board of Education approved a $17,700 contract in December with Creative Consulting to develop a District logo, school site logos, promotional videos, a branding guide, and still images to support the work of the District and to promote and brand the District’s brand.
Eastside trustees got their first chance to see the new logo proposals at Wednesday’s night meeting. The six options featured different variations the letter “e” with some more obvious than others. The Board favored logo designs that represented a puzzle piece, an open or blooming flower, a flaming E, and an E as a pen, but made no final decision. They also discussed different color schemes reflective of desert colors,
“Those are certainly far bolder and more standard than we’ve seen in the past,” trustee Joseph “Joe” Pincetich said.
Board Vice President Deborah Sims favored Option 1.
The logo featured a puzzle piece “E” icon with an arrow pointing left to show movement. The abstract puzzle piece is meant to show that the District is an integral part of a student’s growth and life. Board members liked the design but not the red, black and white colors.
“Our children in our District, we’re a part of their puzzle, and so that really stuck with me,” Sims said. “Because yes, we are a part of our kids’ puzzles. The whole body is a puzzle and if we can put our piece in their life and their growth I really like this one.”
The second option showed an E icon in cool colors of different shades of blue represented as a unified flame rising up to show potential growth.
“I would exchange the colors,” said Pincetich, who favored desert colors including oranges and reds to represent sunsets.
Board President Julie Bookman agreed.
“The desert yellow and red would represent our desert very well,” Bookman said.
However, Bookman preferred Option 4, where the “E” icon represented an open book or blooming flower meant to show life and learning as a core value. The color scheme for the loge featured a burnt orange with white and black.
Trustee Bryan Rasch agreed.
“A book represents each kid who kind of writes their own story,” Rasch said.
Clerk Doretta Thompson also preferred the open book icon.
“It’s almost reminiscent of Antelope Valley poppies to me,” Thompson said. “I like the open the book, it also can be a flower. A drop of water that flower blossoms.”
Pincetich said while Option 4 was an attractive logo, the commonality of books in school District logos made the icon less desirable for him.
Eastside Superintendent Joshua Lightle said he would ask Creative Consulting to update the preferred logos with the desert colors. The District will also survey Eastside students, families, teachers, and staff.
