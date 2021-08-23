PALMDALE — Palmdale School District will spend up to $406,078 to provide refresher training for paraprofessionals as part of the District’s efforts to create a safer workplace.
Acting without discussion or dissent, Palmdale trustees ratified an agreement with Crisis Prevention Institute Inc. at Tuesday’s meeting for a behavior management crisis intervention program developed by the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based international training organization.
The agreement is good from July 6 to June 30, 2022.
“Working with CPI allows the District to teach staff common language to use in crisis situations, an understanding of responsibilities in a crisis, and the skills needed to keep staff and others safe,” according to a staff report.
Crisis Prevention Institute Inc. developed the Nonviolent Crisis Intervention program, which is based on the philosophy of providing the best care, welfare, safety, and security for students and staff, even during the most violent moments, according to a description.
“The program focuses on preventing disruptive behavior by communicating with students respectfully and with concern for their well-being,” the report said. “The program teaches physical interventions only as a last resort — when a student presents an imminent danger to self or others — and all physical interventions taught are designed to be non-harmful and non-invasive, while maintaining the student’s dignity.”
Crisis Prevention Institute global professional instructors will train Palmdale School District staff to become instructors in workplace violence prevention principles and skills, according to the agreement.
A workshop identified a need for 13 social/emotional staff to become trauma-certified instructors and 10 Nonviolent Crisis Invention instructors. In addition, the workshop identified a need for 500 highest-, high-, mid- and low-risk system-wide staff members to be trained, according to the agreement.
