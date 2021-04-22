PALMDALE — Palmdale School District will get its own one-hour bilingual radio show starting May 1.
The program will be used to inform parents of District programs, services, and resources available to them.
High Desert Broadcasting will provide one commercial free, uninterrupted hour from 7 to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday, according to the contract.
The contract includes three 30-second promotional mentions that will run daily, Monday to Sunday, between 6 a.m. and midnight.
High Desert will also provide a board operator to run the show each day the show airs. In addition, they will provide three two-minute commercial breaks, which can be used by the District to promote events, departments, or information about the District.
Palmdale’s Board of Education approved a $32,250 contract with High Desert Broadcasting at Tuesday’s meeting on a 4-0 vote. Trustee Sharon Vega was absent from the meeting.
The contract is good through April 25, 2022. Funding is provided by the District’s Local Control and Accountability Plan funds.
