MOJAVE — Mojave Unified School District Superintendent Katherine Aguirre gave additional details Tuesday regarding the District’s COVID-19 procedures, in light of having to delay the start of school by a week because a number of staff members have been exposed to the virus and must self-quarantine.
The announcement that school would not start today as originally intended, but instead on Aug. 12, was made on Monday in a letter to parents.
Aguirre expanded on the matter during the regular Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday night. The meeting itself was affected — it had been originally scheduled as an in-person meeting, but under the circumstances, officials elected to return to the virtual format it has been using for more than a year.
None of the employees exposed to COVID-19 have tested positive, Aguirre said, but because of their contact with someone who has tested positive, all are under quarantine as a precaution. This follows the District’s procedures, with specific steps for those who have been in close contact with someone, or for secondary exposure by being in contact with someone who has been exposed.
Anyone who might have been exposed, whether primary or secondary contact, has been contacted and informed of the proper procedures, she said.
“This is our most important task, to keep people safe and to make sure that we serve our students in the best way possible,” Aguirre said.
The District’s COVID-19 procedures differ somewhat for those employees who have been vaccinated versus those who have not. Those who have been vaccinated do not need to quarantine if they have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, but to self-monitor for symptoms.
The District does not require employees to be vaccinated at this time.
Aguirre could not be specific about the number of employees, their names or their departments. Given the small number of employees in the District, such information would make identifying them easy and therefore reveal personal information.
Given the number of employees impacted, the District faced a staffing shortage to starting school this week.
Representatives of both the teachers’ and classified staff unions voiced their members’ support for the postponement.
“The decision is for the health and well-being of our students, their families and our staff,” said Pam Williams, Board Member of California School Employees Association Chapter 138.
Although there were as many as 80 people on the video conference for the meeting, no members of the public spoke about the delay or the reason for it.
