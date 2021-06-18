PALMDALE — Palmdale School District’s Board of Education will hold a special meeting today via a Zoom webinar to conduct a public hearing on the proposed annexation of property into Palmdale Elementary School District Community Facilities District No. 90-1 and the levying of a special tax for certain services and facilities.
Developer Frontier Communities petitioned the District for annexation of an approximately 9.7-acre parcel of vacant land at 20th Street West near Brookdale Drive into the existing Community Facilities District.
The Board unanimously adopted a resolution at its May 18 meeting declaring its intent to annex the property into the Community Facilities District and levy a special tax to finance the acquisition and construction of certain public school facilities.
The meeting include results of a special mailed-ballot election. All registered voters, property owners and taxpayers who live within the boundaries of the Community Facilities District No. 90-1 and the territory to be annexed were given an opportunity to be heard on the proposed annexation and the levy of special taxes within the territory proposed to be annexed.
The meeting is schedule to start at 8:30 a.m. To join the webinar, visit https://palmdalesd.zoom.us/j/96581924441 Or One tap mobile: US: +12133388477, 96581924441# Or Telephone: Dial: US: +1 213 338 8477 Webinar ID: 965 8192 4441
