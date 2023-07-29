ACTON — The Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District is accepting applications for community members interested in joining the district’s governing board to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of former trustee Tim Jorgensen.
Jorgensen resigned from the board on June 30 after moving out of the district.
Jorgensen was first elected to the board in 2018 for a two-year seat left vacant by the death of former trustee Larry Layton. He was re-elected in November 2020 to a four-year term. His seat is due to expire in December 2024.
The board held a special meeting on July 20 to consider a proposed provisional appointment or call for a special election in March.
Eligible candidates must be 18 years of age or older, a citizen of the state of California, a resident of the school district, a registered voter and not legally disqualified from holding office under state law. Applicants will be interviewed during open sessions at a special meeting of the Board of Education.
Applications can be picked up at the district office, at 32248 Crown Valley Road, or online at https://bit.ly/47lr9EC.
Completed applications are due by 4 p.m. Friday at the district office. All application submissions will be time-stamped. No applications that are received after the deadline will be considered.
