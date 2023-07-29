ACTON — The Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District is accepting applications for community members interested in joining the district’s governing board to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of former trustee Tim Jorgensen.

Jorgensen resigned from the board on June 30 after moving out of the district.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.